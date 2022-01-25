Catalina Foothills claims gritty victory against Tucson Ironwood Ridge 48-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Catalina Foothills wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-44 over Tucson Ironwood Ridge in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Casa Grande Union on January 20 at Casa Grande Union High School. For more, click here.
