Catalina Foothills clips Tucson Cholla in tight tilt 53-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Catalina Foothills' locker room after a trying 53-50 test with Tucson Cholla in Arizona boys basketball on January 25.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Cholla played in a 49-40 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson and Tucson Cholla took on Nogales on January 19 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.

