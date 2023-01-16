Catalina Foothills dispatches Tucson Cholla 54-37

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Catalina Foothills will take its 54-37 victory over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Cholla played in a 49-40 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 9 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
