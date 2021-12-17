Catalina Foothills edges Tucson Cholla in snug affair 49-40

Catalina Foothills didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Cholla 49-40 on December 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 7, Catalina Foothills faced off against Gilbert Williams Field and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on December 10 at Tucson Cholla High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
