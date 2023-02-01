 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalina Foothills holds off Tucson Ironwood Ridge 58-52

Catalina Foothills edged Tucson Ironwood Ridge 58-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 48-44 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Cholla . For results, click here. Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Catalina Foothills on January 23 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.

