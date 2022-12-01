Catalina Foothills hustles by Tucson Marana 64-52

Catalina Foothills grabbed a 64-52 victory at the expense of Tucson Marana during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Tucson Marana and Catalina Foothills played in a 53-50 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.