Catalina Foothills outlasts Tucson Flowing Wells 66-53

Catalina Foothills trucked Tucson Flowing Wells on the road to a 66-53 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Catalina Foothills took on Casa Grande Union on January 21 at Casa Grande Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
