Catalina Foothills produces precision performance against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 56-20

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro had no answers as Catalina Foothills compiled a 56-20 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 18.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 65-51 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Catalina Foothills faced off against Nogales and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 12 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For more, click here.
