Catalina Foothills sews up Nogales 71-63

Catalina Foothills found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Nogales 71-63 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on February 2 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!