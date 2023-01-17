Catalina Foothills slides past Tucson Mountain View in fretful clash 55-47

Catalina Foothills edged Tucson Mountain View 55-47 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Catalina Foothills and Tucson Mountain View squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson Mountain View High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Nogales and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Desert View on January 12 at Tucson Desert View High School. For a full recap, click here.
