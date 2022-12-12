 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalina Foothills soars over Tucson Sunnyside 79-52

Catalina Foothills put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tucson Sunnyside for a 79-52 victory on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 46-35 game on December 2, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 6, Catalina Foothills faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Mountain View on December 6 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.

