Catalina Foothills soars over Tucson Sunnyside 79-52

Catalina Foothills put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tucson Sunnyside for a 79-52 victory on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Catalina Foothills and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 46-35 game on December 2, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Catalina Foothills faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Mountain View on December 6 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
