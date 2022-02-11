Catalina Foothills tackles Nogales 77-43

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Catalina Foothills broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-43 explosion on Nogales on February 11 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 2, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Nogales took on Tucson Sunnyside on February 1 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!