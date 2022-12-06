 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalina Foothills thumps Sierra Vista Buena in punishing decision 72-52

Catalina Foothills recorded a big victory over Sierra Vista Buena 72-52 on December 6 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 1, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Rincon and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Marana on December 1 at Catalina Foothills High School. Click here for a recap

