Chandler sprints past Tucson Rincon 69-59

Chandler tipped and eventually toppled Tucson Rincon 69-59 on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The Wolves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-27 lead over the Rangers.
The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Rangers' spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on January 24 , Tucson Rincon squared up on Maricopa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
