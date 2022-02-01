Chandler sprints past Tucson Rincon 69-59

Chandler tipped and eventually toppled Tucson Rincon 69-59 on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The Wolves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-27 lead over the Rangers.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Rangers' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.