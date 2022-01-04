Climbing out of trouble: Gilbert Highland overcomes Tucson 65-48

Gilbert Highland trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 65-48 win over Tucson in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 4.

The start wasn't the problem for the Badgers, who began with a 20-15 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

The Badgers came from behind to grab the advantage 33-31 at half over the Hawks.

Gilbert Highland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-42 lead over Tucson.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.