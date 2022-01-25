Close Encounter: Tucson Mountain View nips Tucson Flowing Wells 55-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Mountain View to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Tucson Flowing Wells 55-50 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Marana on January 20 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For a full recap, click here.
