 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian nips Tucson Tanque Verde 71-65

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian nipped Tucson Tanque Verde 71-65 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 31.

The last time Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Tanque Verde played in a 60-31 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Safford . Click here for a recap. Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Empire on January 24 at Tucson Empire High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News