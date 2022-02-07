Close Encounter: Tucson Sahuaro nips Tucson Pueblo Magnet 53-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Sahuaro's locker room after Monday's 53-50 win against Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona boys basketball action on February 7.
In recent action on February 1, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 28 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
