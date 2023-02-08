Yes, Winkelman Hayden looked relaxed while edging Tucson Desert Christian, but no autographs please after its 58-54 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on February 8.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Winkelman Hayden faced off on February 8, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Tucson The Gregory. Click here for a recap.

