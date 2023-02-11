With little to no wiggle room, Colorado City El Capitan nosed past Tucson The Gregory 46-40 at Colorado City El Capitan High on February 11 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Tucson Desert Christian. For results, click here.

