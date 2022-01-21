Complete command: Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro thwarts all counters to defeat Tucson Cholla 81-57

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's river of points eventually washed away Tucson Cholla in an 81-57 offensive cavalcade in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Douglas and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Cholla on January 7 at Tucson Cholla High School. Click here for a recap
