Complete command: Thatcher dominates Tucson Catalina in convincing showing 82-25

Thatcher recorded a big victory over Tucson Catalina 82-25 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 24.

In recent action on January 13, Tucson Catalina faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Thatcher took on Tucson San Miguel on January 19 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For more, click here.

