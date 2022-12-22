Complete command: Tucson Desert Christian dominates Elfrida Valley Union in convincing showing 58-19

Tucson Desert Christian gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Elfrida Valley Union 58-19 at Tucson Desert Christian High on December 22 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Elfrida Valley Union squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Tucson Desert Christian squared off with Tucson The Gregory in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
