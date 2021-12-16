Complete command: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet thwarts all counters to defeat Douglas 63-23

Yes, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet looked superb in beating Douglas, but no autographs please after its 63-23 victory on December 16 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 3, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Desert View and Douglas took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on December 2 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap
