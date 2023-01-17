Complete command: Tucson Sahuaro dominates Tucson Salpointe Catholic in convincing showing 57-32

Tucson Sahuaro offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Salpointe Catholic during this 57-32 victory at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on January 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Sahuaro played in a 69-54 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sahuaro took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 12 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
