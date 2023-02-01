Convincing fashion: Tucson Sabino handles Tucson Empire 86-47

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tucson Sabino did exactly that with an 86-47 win against Tucson Empire on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

