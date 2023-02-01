 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convincing fashion: Tucson Sabino handles Tucson Empire 86-47

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tucson Sabino did exactly that with an 86-47 win against Tucson Empire on February 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire squared off with January 31, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian . Click here for a recap. Tucson Empire took on Tucson San Miguel on January 27 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News