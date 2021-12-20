Convincing fashion: Tucson Tanque Verde handles Tucson The Gregory 64-24

Tucson Tanque Verde's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tucson The Gregory 64-24 in Arizona boys basketball on December 20.
In recent action on December 10, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Bisbee and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Sells Baboquivari on December 9 at Sells Baboquivari High School. Click here for a recap
