 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coolidge designs winning blueprint against Tucson Pueblo Magnet 60-47

Coolidge trucked Tucson Pueblo Magnet on the road to a 60-47 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

The last time Coolidge and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 74-70 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Sahuarita in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News