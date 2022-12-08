Coolidge designs winning blueprint against Tucson Pueblo Magnet 60-47

Coolidge trucked Tucson Pueblo Magnet on the road to a 60-47 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Coolidge and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 74-70 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Sahuarita in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…