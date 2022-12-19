Coolidge slips past Tucson Sabino 54-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coolidge had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Tucson Sabino 54-49 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Coolidge and Tucson Sabino squared off with December 20, 2021 at Coolidge High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Coolidge faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sabino took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 12 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.
