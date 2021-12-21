Coolidge survives taut tilt with Tucson Pueblo Magnet 74-70

Coolidge poked just enough holes in Tucson Pueblo Magnet's defense to garner a taut 74-70 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 21.

