Douglas trips Tucson Empire in tenacious tussle 50-45

Douglas posted a tight 50-45 win over Tucson Empire on February 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Catalina on January 28 at Tucson Catalina High School. For a full recap, click here.
