Draper Corner Canyon overwhelms Tucson Salpointe Catholic 75-50

Draper Corner Canyon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-50 win over Tucson Salpointe Catholic at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High on December 21 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 8, Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared off with Mesa in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
