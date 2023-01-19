 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra time is kind to Tucson Amphitheater in defeat of Douglas 60-57

Fans were the real winners in this overtime clash, although the scoreboard showed Tucson Amphitheater nipped Douglas 60-57 to claim the win on January 19 in Arizona boys high school basketball.

The last time Tucson Amphitheater and Douglas played in a 40-38 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Amphitheater took on Sahuarita on January 12 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.

