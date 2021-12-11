Flexing muscle: Phoenix Day School For The Deaf rolls over Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 46-8

Yes, Phoenix Day School For The Deaf looked superb in beating Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind, but no autographs please after its 46-8 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.