Flexing muscle: Tucson Cholla tightens grip on Tucson Flowing Wells 58-27

It was a tough night for Tucson Flowing Wells which was overmatched by Tucson Cholla in this 58-27 verdict.
In recent action on December 8, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 8 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…