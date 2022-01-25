Flexing muscle: Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian rolls over Tucson Tanque Verde 60-31

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian didn't tinker around with Tucson Tanque Verde. A 60-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Arizona boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Empire on January 20 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!