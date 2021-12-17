Flexing muscle: Vail Cienega rolls over Douglas 34-12

Vail Cienega controlled the action to earn a strong 34-12 win against Douglas on December 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Vail Cienega faced off against Gilbert Higley and Douglas took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on December 2 at Douglas High School. For a full recap, click here.
