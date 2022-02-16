 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glendale Apollo's rally caps fit just right in beating Catalina Foothills 67-48

Glendale Apollo overcame a first quarter deficit in a 67-48 win over Catalina Foothills in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-14 advantage over the Hawks as the first quarter ended.

Glendale Apollo's offense darted to a 33-24 lead over Catalina Foothills at the half.

