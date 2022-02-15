Glendale Cactus earns narrow win over Tucson Sahuaro 59-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Glendale Cactus wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-53 over Tucson Sahuaro in Arizona boys basketball on February 15.
Recently on February 10 , Tucson Sahuaro squared up on Goodyear Desert Edge in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Glendale Cactus made the first move by forging a 19-13 margin over Tucson Sahuaro after the first quarter.
The Cobras' shooting jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Glendale Cactus' upper hand showed as it carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.