Glendale Cactus earns narrow win over Tucson Sahuaro 59-53

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Glendale Cactus wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-53 over Tucson Sahuaro in Arizona boys basketball on February 15.

Glendale Cactus made the first move by forging a 19-13 margin over Tucson Sahuaro after the first quarter.

The Cobras' shooting jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Glendale Cactus' upper hand showed as it carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

