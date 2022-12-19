Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge takes victory lap past Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tucson Salpointe Catholic 80-59 Monday for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 19.
Recently on December 8, Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared off with Mesa in a basketball game. For more, click here.
