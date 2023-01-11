 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It took an extra action before Kearny Ray could beat Tucson San Miguel 58-50

Kearny Ray found extra energy in the extra period to take down Tucson San Miguel 58-50 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Last season, Kearny Ray and Tucson San Miguel faced off on January 8, 2022 at Kearny Ray High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 7, Tucson San Miguel squared off with Tucson The Gregory in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

