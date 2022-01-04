Just a bit better; Sahuarita Walden Grove slips past Sahuarita 57-55

Sahuarita Walden Grove edged Sahuarita in a close 57-55 encounter in Arizona boys basketball action on January 4.
In recent action on December 20, Sahuarita faced off against Surprise Willow Canyon and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Kingman Academy on December 28 at Kingman Academy Of Learning. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
