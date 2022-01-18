Just a bit better; Tucson Ironwood Ridge slips past Tucson Mountain View 58-53

Tucson Ironwood Ridge wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-53 victory over Tucson Mountain View at Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 18 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson Marana on January 13 at Tucson Mountain View High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
