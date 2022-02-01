Just a bit better; Tucson Palo Verde Magnet slips past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 73-66

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 73-66 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Safford and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Tucson Tanque Verde on January 25 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!