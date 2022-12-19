Kearny Ray busts Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 65-31

Kearny Ray stomped on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 65-31 on December 19 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Kearny Ray and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind played in a 56-11 game on December 14, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Kearny Ray faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Kearny Ray took on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on December 13 at Kearny Ray High School. Click here for a recap
