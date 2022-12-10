 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearny Ray earns stressful win over Tucson San Miguel 44-37

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Kearny Ray nipped Tucson San Miguel 44-37 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Last season, Kearny Ray and Tucson San Miguel faced off on January 8, 2022 at Kearny Ray High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Tucson San Miguel squared off with Benson in a basketball game. For more, click here.

