Kearny Ray engineers impressive victory over Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 74-33

Kearny Ray's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 74-33 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 13.

Last season, Kearny Ray and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with December 14, 2021 at Kearny Ray High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with Nogales Lourdes Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

