Maricopa casts spell on Tucson Rincon 47-42

Maricopa wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 47-42 victory over Tucson Rincon at Maricopa High on February 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Maricopa faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 28 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
