Mesa Dobson clips Tucson in tight tilt 61-56

Mesa Dobson posted a narrow 61-56 win over Tucson on December 6 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 1, Tucson squared off with Tucson Mountain View in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.