Mesa Mountain View imposes its will on Tucson Rincon 100-39

Mesa Mountain View earned a convincing 100-39 win over Tucson Rincon in Arizona boys basketball on January 14.
In recent action on January 6, Mesa Mountain View faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Rincon took on Mesa Dobson on January 4 at Tucson Rincon High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Toros a 57-22 lead over the Rangers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!